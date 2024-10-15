Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
UN, concern over arrest of Saied's political opponents in Tunisia

15 ottobre 2024 | 16.47
Redazione Adnkronos
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed "concern" over the arrest and conviction of President Kais Saied's political opponents by Tunisian authorities. Recalling that many candidates in the last presidential elections were "arrested and sentenced to prison", UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk spoke in a note of "worrying issues".

On October 1, a few days before the Tunisian presidential elections held on the 6th, Ayachi Zammel, one of only three candidates admitted in addition to Saied and Zouhair Maghzaoui, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

