UN refugee agency launches $4.2bn appeal for Ukraine

The head of the United Nations refugee agency Filippo Grandi has launched a 4.2 billion dollor appeal for war-ravaged Ukraine as Russia's invasion nears its 23rd month.

"Today the @UN launches its 2024 humanitarian appeal for Ukraine: $4.2 billion are needed in support of war-affected Ukrainians including six million refugees," Grandi wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"Russian attacks continue to kill, destroy, displace. Help is needed for Ukrainians to stay resilient. Let us not forget!" the tweet underlined.