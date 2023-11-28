UN: Risk of famine, starvation in Gaza

Gaza's population risks "famine and starvation" - especially women and children - and while the six-day pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas has so far allowed the UN World Food Programme to feed over 121,000 people, the situation there remains "catastrophic".

“Thanks to the pause, our teams have been in action on the ground, going into areas we haven't reached for a long time. What we see is catastrophic," Rome-based WFP's Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe regional director Corinne Fleischer.

"There’s a risk of famine and starvation on our watch, and to prevent it, we need to be able to bring in food at scale and distribute it safely,” she said.

“Six days is simply not enough to provide all the assistance needed. The people of Gaza have to eat every day, not just for six days,” Fleischer underlined.

The humanitarian pause through Thursday offers a "window of relief" to civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave, according to WFP Palestine representative and country director, Samer Abdeljaber.

WFP team members have witnessed "hunger, desperation and destruction," in Gaza and they have described seeing people who had not received no aid for weeks, Abdeljaber said.

“This pause offered a window of relief that we hope paves the way for longer-term calm. Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access cannot stop now," he said.

WFP said uninterrupted, regular and adequate supplies of food and other essential commodities need to enter Gaza, swathes of which have been destroyed by the Israeli offensive that has left its citizens without basic services, power, adequate food and water.

Israel launched its devastating bombing campaign and ground offensive to rout Hamas after the Islamist Palestinian group killed some 1,200 people and abducted around 240 in a cross-border attack on 7 October.

Officials in Gaza say more than 15,000 people have been killed in Israel's offensive including over 6,000 children and more than 4,000 women, and over 1.7 million people have been displaced.