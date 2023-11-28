Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
19:55
19:52 Sanremo, Valerio Scanu smentisce Pupo: "Mia vittoria del 2010 fu regolare"

19:51 Cop 28 Dubai, il Papa non ci sarà: salta il viaggio su consiglio dei medici

19:23 Totti e Noemi, figlio in arrivo?

19:11 "Israele non estenderà tregua oltre domenica", le indiscrezioni dei media

18:57 Lazio-Celtic, Rod Stewart allo stadio Olimpico

18:34 Expo 2030, la vittoria di Mbs con vista sui Mondiali del 2034

18:33 E' morto il matematico Figà Talamanca, aveva 85 anni

18:22 Deloitte, 4 imprese italiane su 10 investiranno nell'Intelligenza Artificiale nei prossimi 3 anni

17:48 Expo 2030 va a Riad, Roma flop: ultima con 17 voti

17:35 Natale Aisla per la ricerca sulla Sla, venduti 8mila cioccolatini in 100 ore

17:34 Femminicidio Salsomaggiore, carabiniera che ha arrestato l'omicida: "Continuava a colpirla"

17:12 Strage Fidene, Palazzo Chigi: "Avvocatura Stato non ha mai chiesto non luogo a procedere per Campiti"

UN: Risk of famine, starvation in Gaza

28 novembre 2023 | 19.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

UN: Risk of famine, starvation in Gaza

Gaza's population risks "famine and starvation" - especially women and children - and while the six-day pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas has so far allowed the UN World Food Programme to feed over 121,000 people, the situation there remains "catastrophic".

“Thanks to the pause, our teams have been in action on the ground, going into areas we haven't reached for a long time. What we see is catastrophic," Rome-based WFP's Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe regional director Corinne Fleischer.

"There’s a risk of famine and starvation on our watch, and to prevent it, we need to be able to bring in food at scale and distribute it safely,” she said.

“Six days is simply not enough to provide all the assistance needed. The people of Gaza have to eat every day, not just for six days,” Fleischer underlined.

The humanitarian pause through Thursday offers a "window of relief" to civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave, according to WFP Palestine representative and country director, Samer Abdeljaber.

WFP team members have witnessed "hunger, desperation and destruction," in Gaza and they have described seeing people who had not received no aid for weeks, Abdeljaber said.

“This pause offered a window of relief that we hope paves the way for longer-term calm. Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access cannot stop now," he said.

WFP said uninterrupted, regular and adequate supplies of food and other essential commodities need to enter Gaza, swathes of which have been destroyed by the Israeli offensive that has left its citizens without basic services, power, adequate food and water.

Israel launched its devastating bombing campaign and ground offensive to rout Hamas after the Islamist Palestinian group killed some 1,200 people and abducted around 240 in a cross-border attack on 7 October.

Officials in Gaza say more than 15,000 people have been killed in Israel's offensive including over 6,000 children and more than 4,000 women, and over 1.7 million people have been displaced.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
United Nations World Food Programme Gaza humanitarian pause+ famine starvation
