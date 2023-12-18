UN Security Council resolution on Israel-Gaza should condemn Hamas - Italy

A new United Nations Security Council resolution for an urgent and sustainable ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave should condemn Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Italy said on Monday.

"We have previously abstained twice from ceasefire initiatives because the text did not express any condemnation of Hamas, who are really responsible for the new explosion of violence in the Middle East," foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated.

Italy backs any initiative to get aid to the population of Gaza, Tajani said on the sidelines on an ambassadors conference at the foreign ministry in Rome.

But he said: "A political document that leads to a ceasefire cannot fail to condemn those who are truly responsible."

In an opening address to the conference, Tajani said Italy would vote for the ceasefire resolution being presented on Monday by the United Arab Emirates and the United States to the 15-member UN Security Council.

The draft resolution does not explicitly name Hamas, athough it calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and condemns all indiscriminate attacks against civilians.

"We insist that there be a proportionate reaction from Israel. There are too many victims among the Palestinian civilian population and Hamas must not use civilians as human shields," Tajani said.

Italy is also concerned by air strikes on churches "where there were people who were certainly not from Hamas," Tajani stated.

"We have always been in favor of a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid, but documents must be clear in indicating responsibilities," Tajani said.

Nearly 19,000 Palestinians have died in the unrelenting airstrikes in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas' unprecedented 7 October attack, which Israel said left 1,139 people dead, also mostly civilians, and saw some 240 people abucted.