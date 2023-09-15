Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 15 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:52
19:51 Colosseo, ministero Cultura: "Al lavoro per rimediare a disastri passato"

19:12 Morto Fernando Botero, l'artista delle figure voluminose che amava l'Italia

19:05 Bonus benzina a rischio, misura in bilico

18:53 Mes, Italia e ratifica: cresce il pressing Ue

18:46 Golpe in Niger, Macron: "Ambasciatore Francia ostaggio dei militari"

18:27 Medicina, Fiore (Gvm): "Ecocardiografia 3D guida del cardiochirurgo"

18:22 Vuelta Spagna, doppietta azzurra in 19esima tappa: Dainese batte Ganna e Kuss resta in rosso

18:17 Migranti, Calderoli: "Con Salvini ministro tutto ciò non succedeva". Scintille nella maggioranza

18:15 Manovra 2024, Bonomi: "Priorità taglio cuneo e investimenti"

18:14 "Kadyrov in coma", intelligence Ucraina non ha dubbi

17:51 Area protetta Tavolara, Barbaro: "Nasce un polo dedicato alla ricerca ambientale"

17:38 Schlein a Brandizzo: "Pronti a collaborare con maggioranza per più sicurezza sul lavoro"

Temi caldi
Speciali

UN thanks Italy for donation to Libyan flood victims

15 settembre 2023 | 19.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

UN thanks Italy for donation to Libyan flood victims

The United Nations has thanked Italy for a 350,000 euro donation to help victims of the catastrophic floods in eastern Libya which have left 100,00 people in need for humanitarian aid

"Thank you Italy for your support and response to the floods in #Libya by mobilizing €350k through the Emergency Bilateral Fund," the UN in Libya wrote Friday on X (formerly Twitter).

"By this and other support, @WFP_IT will continue to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to 100,000 people in the affected areas," the tweet added.

The flooding was triggered by the failure of two dams outside the city of Derna on Sunday, unleashing a torrent of water through the city's centre. Over 11,000 people are now known to have died in Derna and the storm also killed about 170 people elsewhere in Libya.

