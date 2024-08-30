Unicef, 1.26 million vaccine doses for anti-polio campaign in Gaza

A two-phase anti-polio vaccination campaign will begin in the Gaza Strip on September 1st. During each round of the campaign, the Palestinian Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and partners, will provide two drops of the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) to more than 640,000 children under the age of ten.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, WHO, UNICEF, UNRWA and partners are ready for the campaign and preparations have been completed. 1.26 million doses of vaccines and 500 vaccine carriers have been delivered to Gaza. Another 400,000 doses of vaccine will arrive in Gaza shortly. Over 2,180 health workers and community mobilizers have been trained to deliver the vaccinations and inform communities about the campaign. Reaching at least 90% vaccination coverage during each round of the campaign is necessary to stop the outbreak and prevent the international spread of polio.

Over 2,180 health workers and community mobilizers will support the implementation of the campaign. Their safety is paramount. We urge all parties to ensure their protection and that of health facilities and children. UNICEF reiterates its call for a ceasefire to allow for the rebuilding of the health system and the strengthening of routine immunizations.

In a statement, UNICEF welcomed the preliminary commitment to area-specific humanitarian pauses during the campaign. We call on all parties to suspend fighting to allow children and families to safely access health facilities and community mobilizers to reach children who cannot access health facilities for polio vaccination. Without humanitarian pauses, it will not be possible to complete the campaign, which is already being implemented under very limited and very challenging circumstances.

In response to the commitment to area-specific humanitarian pauses, it has been agreed that the campaign will be conducted in a phased approach for three days each, starting with central Gaza, followed by southern Gaza and northern Gaza. Due to insecurity, damage to roads and infrastructure and ongoing population displacement, it is unlikely that conducting the campaign for only three days in each area will be sufficient to achieve adequate vaccination coverage. Vaccination coverage will be monitored throughout the campaign and it has been decided to extend vaccination by one day where needed.