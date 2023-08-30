United States a top ally, interlocutor - Meloni

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:22
30 agosto 2023
Redazione Adnkronos
The US is among Italy's "foremost allies" and should be its top interlocutor, premier Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday, arguing that foreign policy should be conducted to bolster a nation and not for party political gain.

«Foreign policy is to strengthen one's nation. And we should engage in dialogue with all, first and foremost with the United States," Meloni told told Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper in an interview.

"The US is among our principal allies, irrespective of changes of government," Meloni underlined.

