Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Unrwa, 'Israel must allow international press to enter Gaza'

05 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
The director of Unrwa, Phillipe Lazzarini, wrote on X that Israel has prevented the international press from accessing Gaza for the past 11 months. "It is standard for international journalists to cover conflicts and wars. Not in Gaza," he denounced. "For almost 11 months now, international media crews have been barred from entering freely, reporting on the humanitarian crisis and the impact of the war."

"Palestinian journalists have my admiration," Lazzarini continued. "They continue to hold the line even though too many of them have been killed. They need the support of their colleagues. The entry of international media into Gaza is a must, to show independently the enormous humanitarian needs and the extensive efforts that humanitarian organizations are enduring. The international press must exert more pressure to enter Gaza and report the facts freely."

