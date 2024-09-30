US asks airlines for more scheduled flights to get Americans out of Lebanon

The US embassy in Beirut is cooperating with airlines to evacuate US citizens in Lebanon. Washington is working to provide additional flights because currently available scheduled flights have "reduced capacity". The US State Department issued a level 4 alert for Lebanon about ten days ago, urging its citizens not to travel to the country or, if already present, to leave as soon as possible "through commercial options as long as they are available". On Friday, the US embassy in Beirut denied that the evacuation of Americans from the country was underway.