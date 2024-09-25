Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
US: New president will work for peace - Italy

US: New president will work for peace - Italy
25 settembre 2024 | 11.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The next president of the United States will work for a "just peace" in Ukraine and in the Middle East, regardless of their political stripes, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"We must work for peace... I believe that whoever is President of the United States will work for peace, a just peace, Tajani told reporters in New York late Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The US presidential vote will take place on 5 November with the winner - Democrat Party candidate Kamala Harris or Republican Party challenger Donald Trump - taking office on 20 January.

"Peace cannot wait for the electoral results," said Tajani.

"Our position is always the same...wars cause disasters and we must ensure that they end as soon as possible. Italy plays its role as a bringer of peace," Tajani said.

A "just peace" for Ukraine ending the 30-month-old war with invader Russia entails its independence, Tajani said.

"In the Middle East we must guarantee Israel's security so no one thinks of erasing it from the map," Tajani went on.

"And we must allow the Palestinian people to realise their dream of having a state - one that recognises Israel and is recognised by Israel. We don't need to wait for elections to achieve these goals," he said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy US new president peace Tajani
