Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

US-Philippines maneuvers underway, after the war games around Taiwan

15 ottobre 2024 | 08.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Ten days of joint exercises between the USA and the Philippines have begun in the aftermath of Chinese military maneuvers around Taiwan and after months of tensions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea. The annual 'Kamandag' (or 'Venom') exercises, long planned, are focused on defending the northern coast of the island of Luzon, about 800 kilometers from Taiwan. Live fire exercises are planned. Other activities are planned on islets between Luzon and Taiwan. About two thousand men from the US and the Philippines are participating. Australian, British, Japanese and South Korean forces are also taking part in the maneuvers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
manovre Usa Filippine Taiwan esercitazioni annuali esercitazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza