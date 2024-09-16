US: Tajani deplores 'extremism' behind latest suspected Trump assassination attempt

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has condemned "extremism" following an apparent plot on Sunday to assassinate US Republican presidential candidate at his Florida golf club.

"We must not go to extremes, Tajani told TV channel La7's L'area che tira' programme on Monday.

“It's a campaign where extremely harsh rhetoric is being used. Everyone, even supporters of presidents, must dial down the verbal confrontation," Tajani said.

"Certainly, though, the United States has all the possible 'antibodies' to stop these madmen," Tajani said.

Police arrested a 58-year-old suspect from North Carolina after he fled by car from Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach on Sunday. Police found an AK-47-style rifle and scope, two backpacks and a GoPro camera in the bush where the suspect hid.

Trump was unharmed in Sunday's suspected assassination attempt which came just two months after a 20-year-old shot Trump in the ear at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The shooter and a rally goer were killed in the 13 July attack.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris - who is also Trump's Democratic opponent in the November election - condemned Sunday's incident stating: "Violence has no place in America".