USA, 3 dead from Hurricane Helene, makes landfall in Florida

Three people have died due to the passage of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida and, according to the latest update, has been downgraded from a Category 4 to a Category 2. This was reported by US authorities, who said one victim was in Florida and two others in Georgia. With winds blowing up to 180 kilometers per hour, albeit at reduced intensity, the National Hurricane Center warns that "the situation remains extremely dangerous and life-threatening: people should not leave their shelters."