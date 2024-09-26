Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:26
USA and France call for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

26 settembre 2024 | 13.40
Redazione Adnkronos
The United States and France have called for a temporary 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah to make way for broader negotiations, as Israel announced it was preparing for a possible ground operation in Lebanon, after an intense three-day bombing campaign that has killed more than 600 people, further fueling fears of a regional conflict.

The joint statement issued by US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said: "It is time for a border agreement between Israel and Lebanon that ensures security and protection to allow civilians to return to their homes. The exchange of fire since October 7, and especially in the last two weeks, threatens a much wider conflict and damage to civilians".

