Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:39
Usa confirms 'targeted' Israel blitz in Lebanon

30 settembre 2024 | 17.37
Redazione Adnkronos
US officials have confirmed that Israeli forces have conducted special operations in Lebanese territory near the border between the two countries. One official described these blitzes to CNN as "very precise, very targeted, very short", of the type "get in, get out" to hit specific Hezbollah targets. US officials do not consider these Israeli operations to be ground incursions, although they continue to prepare for the possibility of a limited ground operation that could take place in the coming days.

