USA, Harris' advantage in national polls decreases

Three weeks before Election Day, Kamala Harris' lead over Donald Trump is shrinking nationwide, according to two new polls. In the first survey, conducted by ABC News-Ipsos poll, 50% of likely voters say they would vote for the Democrat and 48% for the Republican. Last month, the same poll gave the vice president a 5-point lead, 51% to 46%.

If we move on to actual voters, i.e. those already registered to vote, Harris' advantage, which a month ago was still 5 points even among this group of voters, is zeroed out, with the two candidates tied at 48%.

The second poll records a less drastic decrease in Harris' lead: according to CBS News-YouGov, the Democrat now has a three-point lead over Trump, 51% to 48%, down slightly from 4 points a month ago. And she would be ahead, 51% to 49%, even in the 7 key states.

In detail, the polls show how one of Trump's main strengths is his iron fist policy on migrants, with a 10-point lead over Harris in handling the issue. The Abcnews-Ispsos survey shows that 56% of Americans favor deporting all undocumented migrants, as Trump promises to do. That's up 20% from eight years ago, when Trump's first campaign was already set on violent anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Trump is also much stronger than Harris on the economy: according to the ABC News poll, among the 59% of Americans who believe the economy is getting worse, 74% believe Trump's recipe is better while only 21% trust Harris.

Finally, there is the issue of the minority vote, among which Harris seems to be garnering less support than Joe Biden did in 2020. A recent A New York Times-Siena College poll shows that 57% of Hispanic voters intend to vote for the Democrat versus 37% leaning toward Trump. A substantial gap, but one that may not be enough, because four years ago Biden won thanks in part to the support of 62% of the Hispanic electorate. Same story for the African American vote, which while remaining massively in favor of the Democrats, records a certain improvement in Trump's positions, which now stands at 15% among African American voters, six points higher than in 2020.