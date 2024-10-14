Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
USA, Harris' advantage in national polls decreases

14 ottobre 2024 | 10.57
Three weeks before Election Day, Kamala Harris' lead over Donald Trump is shrinking nationwide, according to two new polls. In the first survey, conducted by ABC News-Ipsos poll, 50% of likely voters say they would vote for the Democrat and 48% for the Republican. Last month, the same poll gave the vice president a 5-point lead, 51% to 46%.

If we move on to actual voters, i.e. those already registered to vote, Harris' advantage, which a month ago was still 5 points even among this group of voters, is zeroed out, with the two candidates tied at 48%.

The second poll records a less drastic decrease in Harris' lead: according to CBS News-YouGov, the Democrat now has a three-point lead over Trump, 51% to 48%, down slightly from 4 points a month ago. And she would be ahead, 51% to 49%, even in the 7 key states.

In detail, the polls show how one of Trump's main strengths is his iron fist policy on migrants, with a 10-point lead over Harris in handling the issue. The Abcnews-Ispsos survey shows that 56% of Americans favor deporting all undocumented migrants, as Trump promises to do. That's up 20% from eight years ago, when Trump's first campaign was already set on violent anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Trump is also much stronger than Harris on the economy: according to the ABC News poll, among the 59% of Americans who believe the economy is getting worse, 74% believe Trump's recipe is better while only 21% trust Harris.

Finally, there is the issue of the minority vote, among which Harris seems to be garnering less support than Joe Biden did in 2020. A recent A New York Times-Siena College poll shows that 57% of Hispanic voters intend to vote for the Democrat versus 37% leaning toward Trump. A substantial gap, but one that may not be enough, because four years ago Biden won thanks in part to the support of 62% of the Hispanic electorate. Same story for the African American vote, which while remaining massively in favor of the Democrats, records a certain improvement in Trump's positions, which now stands at 15% among African American voters, six points higher than in 2020.

