Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

USA: Harris, 'Trump will pay the consequences for abortion in November'

21 agosto 2024 | 11.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"Bad actions must have consequences. So we have to make sure that he faces the consequences, and we will do it with the November vote." This is how Kamala Harris, in the speech delivered last night in Milwaukee, while the second night of the Democratic convention was taking place in Chicago, said that Donald Trump, who claims to have "no regrets" for the abolition of the constitutional right to abortion, will be punished by voters.

"Yesterday when he was asked if he had any regrets about ending Roe v Wade, Donald Trump, without any hesitation, said 'no regrets,'" the Democrat said. From the Milwaukee stage, Harris, together with her deputy Tim Walz, connected with the Chicago convention, for a speech in which she praised Joe Biden.

"Wasn't it extraordinary last night? - she said - I know I am deeply grateful for his lifetime of service to the nation. Thank you, Joe. We know it's going to be a head-to-head until the end and we're going to win." "This is not just about us against Donald Trump - she concluded - it is about two different visions of our nations. Ours are focused on the future".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
