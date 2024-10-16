Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Usa, Michelle Obama takes the field to mobilize voters in Georgia

16 ottobre 2024 | 18.24
Redazione Adnkronos
Michelle Obama takes the field to mobilize voters in Georgia, one of seven key states that will decide the outcome of the duel between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on November 5. In fact, the former first lady will participate in a bipartisan rally organized by the association she founded "When we all vote" on 29 October, to increase the number of registered voters.

In recent weeks, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have started campaigning, but Michelle Obama, after speaking at the Democratic convention, had stayed away from the campaign. "The rally will be aimed at enthusing and mobilizing first-time voters and celebrating the organization that has worked a whole year to ensure that Georgia voters are registered and ready to vote," the organization said in a statement.

In reality, the mobilization to register to vote, in particular African Americans, which has been underway for some years, has contributed in recent electoral cycles to strengthening the positions of the Democrats, in particular in Atlanta, making a traditionally Republican state in the balance. In 2020 Joe Biden won in Georgia and two Democratic senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, were elected.

