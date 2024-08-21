Usa: Michelle Obama, 'who will tell Trump that the presidency is a 'black job'?'

"Who will tell Donald Trump that the job he wants could be another one of those 'black jobs'?". With biting irony, Michelle Obama, during her speech last night at the debate, reminded Americans, particularly African American voters, of the former president's xenophobic and racist statements that migrants would steal 'black jobs.'

And the former first lady did not hesitate to accuse Trump of racism by recalling the role the tycoon played in attacking and undermining the legitimacy of the presidency of her husband, Barack, the first African-American president in history: "for years, Donald Trump has done everything in his power to push people to fear us - she said - his limited and short-sighted worldview felt threatened by two great workers, highly educated and successful people who were African American."

In contrast to Trump's vision, Michelle Obama, in her all-out attack speech, far from the motto that became proverbial for her 2016 convention speech, 'when they go low, we go high," put Kamala Harris' candidacy that "truly understands the hidden work and tireless commitment that has always made America great."

But in light of the attacks she and her husband endured for eight years, Michelle recalled that this mudslinging could also be unleashed against Kamala, who aspires to become the first female and first African-American president. "Unfortunately we know what will happen, we know that there are those who will try to distort her truth," she said, urging everyone to do something to support Kamala and her campaign. "No one can afford to stand still and wait for someone to call you," she said.