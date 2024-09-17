Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
USA, over 30 bomb threats in Springfield after Trump accuses immigrants

17 settembre 2024 | 11.33
There have been at least 33 bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio, after former US President Donald Trump accused Haitian immigrants of eating pets, particularly cats and dogs. This was stated by Governor Mike DeWine in a press conference, explaining that some threats targeted Springfield schools, including elementary schools. "Our children deserve to go to school. Parents deserve to feel that their children are being educated and that they are safe," DeWine said.

Last week, schools in Springfield, home to about 58,000 people, were evacuated due to bomb threats. City Hall was also targeted.

