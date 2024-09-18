USA, Packages with suspicious powder sent to election offices in 16 states

The FBI has launched an investigation into packages containing a suspicious white powder sent to election offices in at least 16 states. According to Abcnews, the packages arrived this week at election offices in New York, Tennessee, Wyoming, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Colorado, triggering alarms and in some cases the evacuation of the premises. In other states, including Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, and Maryland, the packages were intercepted by investigators before reaching election offices.

In no case was the powder found to be dangerous; in one case it was flour, according to sources in the investigation, which the FBI is conducting together with the US Postal Service's inspection service. Some of the packages were sent by a self-proclaimed 'United States Traitor Elimination Army', the American broadcaster also revealed.

This is the second time in recent months that packages containing suspicious powder have been sent to election offices: last November, they arrived at offices in 5 states, and the FBI found Fentanyl in four packages. Election officials in many states have taken courses to respond to emergencies involving hazardous materials sent by mail. Meanwhile, the association of secretaries of state, who are responsible for the election process at the state level, has called for an end to "threats and intimidation against election officials: they must end, period. Our democracy has no room for political violence, threats, and intimidation of any kind."