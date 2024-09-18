Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

USA, Packages with suspicious powder sent to election offices in 16 states

18 settembre 2024 | 16.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The FBI has launched an investigation into packages containing a suspicious white powder sent to election offices in at least 16 states. According to Abcnews, the packages arrived this week at election offices in New York, Tennessee, Wyoming, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Colorado, triggering alarms and in some cases the evacuation of the premises. In other states, including Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, and Maryland, the packages were intercepted by investigators before reaching election offices.

In no case was the powder found to be dangerous; in one case it was flour, according to sources in the investigation, which the FBI is conducting together with the US Postal Service's inspection service. Some of the packages were sent by a self-proclaimed 'United States Traitor Elimination Army', the American broadcaster also revealed.

This is the second time in recent months that packages containing suspicious powder have been sent to election offices: last November, they arrived at offices in 5 states, and the FBI found Fentanyl in four packages. Election officials in many states have taken courses to respond to emergencies involving hazardous materials sent by mail. Meanwhile, the association of secretaries of state, who are responsible for the election process at the state level, has called for an end to "threats and intimidation against election officials: they must end, period. Our democracy has no room for political violence, threats, and intimidation of any kind."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
indagine su pacchi pacchi con polvere sospetta uffici elettorali evacuazione dei locali
Vedi anche
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza