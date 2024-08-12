Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 10:24
Usa sends nuclear submarine and aircraft carrier with F-35s to Middle East

12 agosto 2024 | 09.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The United States has sent a guided-missile submarine to the Middle East, while an aircraft carrier already on its way to the area will arrive more quickly. The BBC reports this, citing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who explained that the decision is a response to fears of a broader regional conflict and demonstrates the United States' determination to help Israel from any attack by Iran. The United States, Austin said, "will take all possible measures" to defend its ally.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the missile submarine Uss Georgia had been sent to the region and that the aircraft carrier Uss Abraham Lincoln, which carries F-35C fighter jets, had been ordered to speed up its journey to the area, where it was heading to replace another ship.

