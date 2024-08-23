Usa, Trump challenges Fox: "It's not true that Harris is successful in polls, I'm successful"

"She is not having success, I am having success. I am going big with the Hispanic vote, with African American men and women because women want security”. This is how Donald Trump challenges the question of the Fox News anchorwoman, a conservative broadcaster very close to him, who asked him, in an interview immediately after the conclusion of Kamala Harris' speech at the Chicago convention, about the comeback in the polls made by the Democrats after the vice president's candidacy.

"It's just in your eyes that she's being successful - added the tycoon referring to journalists in general - we're doing very well in the polls." Polls actually show that since Joe Biden's resignation on July 21, Harris has wiped out Trump's lead nationally and in key states. Not only that, several polls now put her in the lead nationally and in most of the states that will decide the fate of the November vote.