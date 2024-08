At least 24 people have died in the protests that followed the July 28 presidential elections in Venezuela. This was reported in a post on X by the human rights organization Provea, according to which in at least nine cases the "colectivos", groups of armed civilians, are identified by witnesses as possible perpetrators of the deaths.

The toll refers to the days between 28 July and 5 August. Human Rights Watch (Hrw) also speaks of "credible reports of 24 deaths" in connection with the protests.