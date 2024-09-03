Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Venezuela, arrest warrant for opposition presidential candidate Gonzalez

03 settembre 2024
A Venezuelan judge has issued an arrest warrant for the opposition candidate in the July 28 presidential elections, Edmundo Gonzalez, on charges of abuse of office, inciting sedition, conspiracy and sabotage. The warrant was issued by a judge competent for terrorism cases at the request of prosecutor Luis Ernesto Duenez.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab had previously announced investigations against González and opposition leader María Corina Machado on charges of usurpation of office and inciting sedition.

