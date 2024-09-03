Venezuela, arrest warrant for opposition presidential candidate Gonzalez

A Venezuelan judge has issued an arrest warrant for the opposition candidate in the July 28 presidential elections, Edmundo Gonzalez, on charges of abuse of office, inciting sedition, conspiracy and sabotage. The warrant was issued by a judge competent for terrorism cases at the request of prosecutor Luis Ernesto Duenez.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab had previously announced investigations against González and opposition leader María Corina Machado on charges of usurpation of office and inciting sedition.