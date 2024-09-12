Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Venezuela, 'electoral fraud', US sanctions against members of Supreme Court and Cne

12 settembre 2024 | 18.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The United States has imposed sanctions against 16 Venezuelan officials, including members of the Supreme Court of Justice and the National Electoral Council (Cne), for being responsible for 'electoral fraud' in relation to the presidential elections of July 28, contested, among others, by Nicolas Maduro. In particular, those sanctioned are accused of having "prevented an inclusive and competitive electoral process" and of having "violated the human and civil rights" of the Venezuelan population.

According to the US administration, which in recent weeks has already imposed sanctions against important figures in the intelligence and the army accused of acts of "repression" after the vote, the 16 "have hindered the completion of a transparent electoral process" and have avoided publishing "accurate results" of the elections.

corte suprema di giustizia Stati Uniti d'America popolazione venezuelana frode elettorale
