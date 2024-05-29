Venezuela: EU electoral observer invitation withdrawal worries Italy

Italy has tweeted "concern" at Venezuela's withdrawal of an invitation to the European Union to monitor the presidential election in July, in which leftist Nicolas Maduro will seek a third term, with his main rival, Marina Machado, disqualified from running.

"Minister @Antonio_Tajani expresses concern over the decision by#Venezuela to withdraw the invitation to the EU for an election observation mission," the foreign ministry wrote Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter).

"Italy's government will remain committed to working for the right of the Venezuelan people to free, credible and transparent and fair elections," the tweet added.

The tweet came after Venezuela's electoral council chief Elvis Amoroso on Tuesday announced the uninviting of EU observers after the "neocolonialist" bloc slapped sanctions on 50 Venezuelan government officials earlier in May.

Caracas also invited the United Nations, the US-based Carter Center, BRICS and the African Union to observe the 28 July presidential vote after the Maduro government and opposition agreed last year to hold free and fair elections in 2024 with international monitors present.

The European Union had not yet accepted the invite that was extended earlier this year.