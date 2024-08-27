Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:24
Venezuela: Maduro repression sees 120 minors arrested, 100 still in prison

27 agosto 2024 | 15.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

During the repression unleashed by the Venezuelan regime against opposition protests after Nicolas Maduro proclaimed himself the winner of the presidential elections on July 28, 120 minors were arrested, 100 of whom remain in prison. This is what the Washington Post writes, citing various human rights organizations, recalling that in the last month over 1600 people have been arrested, during the protests or at night in their homes, in many cases without any arrest warrant.

"Security forces are arresting people at a rate never seen in Venezuela's recent history, not even in the brutal repressions of 2014 and 2017, it is a real hunt for anyone who dares to criticize the government," said Juanita Goebertus, head of the Americas office of Human Rights Watch. According to lawyers for the arrested minors, they have been charged with terrorism.

Latin American countries, the United States, the EU and other Western countries continue, even after the Venezuelan Supreme Court ratified Maduro's victory last week, to ask Caracas to publish the complete electoral registers and for an independent audit. An analysis of the voting machine receipts collected by the opposition carried out by the Post shows that Maduro's challenger, Edmundo Gonzalez, received twice his votes.

