Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 09:46
Venezuela, TikTok suspends Maduro until August 19

13 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
TikTok suspends Nicolas Maduro for a week for broadcasting "acts of violence" on the platform. Speaking during a joint session of the Council of State and the National Defense Council, of which he shared some clips on social media platforms, Maduro said: "TikTok took my live broadcast down and suspended me from broadcasting until August 19 for a week".

"I accuse the management and owners of TikTok of wanting a civil war in Venezuela, of supporting fascism in Latin America and the world", Maduro denounced.

