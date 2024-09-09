Vietnam, at least 59 dead due to Typhoon Yagi

The death toll from Typhoon Yagi, which hit northern Vietnam, has risen to at least 59. At least three trucks, two cars and numerous motorcycles fell into the Red River due to the storm. More than 3,000 homes were damaged, 120,000 hectares of rice fields flooded and more than 1,000 fishing businesses destroyed.

The Phong Chau bridge, located in Phu Tho province, almost an hour northwest of Hanoi, has collapsed, the Phu Tho province transport department said. Vehicles passing over it were swept away by the torrents below. Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc said authorities had initially ascertained that about 10 vehicles, including cars and trucks, two motorcycles and 13 people, were missing in the bridge collapse. However, the total number of dead and missing is currently unknown, as CCTV footage does not show how many people were on board each vehicle.