W. Post poll, Harris and Trump tied in Pennsylvania

Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump are essentially tied in Pennsylvania, one of the states that many analysts consider key to determining the outcome of the November election. This is according to a Washington Post poll a week after the debate that Pennsylvania voters believe Harris clearly won. According to the poll, the Democratic candidate is at 48% among both likely voters and registered voters, while the tycoon is supported by 48% of likely voters and 47% of registered voters.

More than eight in 10 registered voters in Pennsylvania, the newspaper continues, reported watching at least some of last week's presidential debate, and twice as many awarded victory in the duel to Harris, 54% to 27%, with 17% calling it essentially a draw.

Pennsylvania has been assigned each time Trump's name has been on the ballot. In 2016, the former president won the state by less than one percentage point. Four years later, President Joe Biden won it by one percentage point. The Senate race also appears to be close. Democratic Sen. Bob Casey has the support of 47% of likely voters, while the Republican challenger, Dave McCormick, is supported by 46%.