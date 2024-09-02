W. Post, 'towards a take-it-or-leave-it agreement, refusal would be the end of US-led negotiations'

A "take-it-or-leave-it" agreement. For a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages held in the Palestinian enclave since the attack on October 7 in Israel. Among the hostages are US citizens and the Biden administration has been working for months with Egypt and Qatar to define an agreement. According to the Washington Post, the United States has spoken with Cairo and Doha about the outlines of a "take-it-or-leave-it" agreement that they intend to present in the coming weeks to Israel and Hamas.

If the parties were not to accept it, it could be the end of the negotiations promoted by the US, underlines the American newspaper, which quotes a senior US official according to whom the United States, Egypt and Qatar were already working on the definition of such an agreement. before the latest discovery of the bodies of six hostages kidnapped during the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023 in Israel.

Is it a development that "derails the agreement? No, if anything, it should add further urgency to the final phase, where we already were", commented the source. While in Israel pressure is growing on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the target of protests, and not only from the families of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip. Also criticized for the 'new' requests, such as that of maintaining an Israeli military presence along the Philadelphi Route and the Netzarim 'corridor', two strategic areas, one on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt and the other south of Gaza City.

For Dennis Ross, former US ambassador to Israel, Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is unlikely to change his position because - he observed, as reported by the Post - no one is able to put pressure on him, but it remains to be seen whether the pressure within Israel could force Netanyahu to a 'more serious' commitment in the negotiations.

"For now (Sinwar) will wait to see if the general strike in Israel will lead to a softening of Netanyahu's conditions - Ross said in an interview - The strike is in support of the relatives of the hostages and their view that the Netanyahu's strategy, both as regards negotiations and the increase in pressure from Israeli forces (IDF) on Hamas".

Last week, US officials were negotiating some of the final details of a "bridge proposal" submitted to Israel and Hamas to try to overcome differences and talks in those days focused mainly on which hostages would be released and which Palestinian detainees would be released from Israeli prisons, some of whom are held without trial, as explained by one of the officials quoted by the Post.

As for the hostages, the first phase of the agreement includes women, the elderly, the sick and the wounded. On the list, the source confirmed, were also 23-year-old American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, killed by his captors - according to the Israeli military - as well as two women, Carmel Gat and Eden Yerushalmi, whose bodies are among the six found on Saturday. last from the IDF.

And, two US administration officials quoted by the Post confirmed, the negotiations have become more complicated now that the deaths of the six hostages have been confirmed. Everything has to be renegotiated. And, the source pointed out, the fact that Hamas killed the hostages with the negotiations underway "calls into question" the group's seriousness in the talks.

"Rhetoric aside, Netanyahu has never prioritized the release of the hostages. For now, he will be under strong internal pressure to accept a ceasefire agreement that saves the remaining hostages - commented Frank Lowenstein, a former State Department official who worked on the 2014 Israeli-Palestinian negotiations - If he waits, with time fewer live hostages could mean fewer Palestinian prisoners to be released and what he considers a more favorable negotiating position".