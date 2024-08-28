West Bank, 'Israeli military gives a few hours to evacuate Tulkarem refugee camp'

Israeli forces have reportedly ordered the inhabitants of the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem, to leave the area within a few hours, four from the time of the order. This was reported by the Palestinian agency Wafa, citing a security source according to which Israeli soldiers have set up a military post in the al-Maslakh area to search people leaving the area. Similar news was also reported by the al-Jazeera satellite TV, which however specifies that "there is no explicit order to evacuate" the area.