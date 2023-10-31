West Bank settlers must not fuel violence - Tajani

Settlers in the occupied West Bank must also avoid an escalation of violence amid Israel's 25-day-old war against Islamist Palestinian group Hamas, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"We must avoid further escalation and violence on both sides. This applies to settlers in the West Bank - and to Palestinians," Tajani told La Stampa daily.

"The settlers need to be cautious. We are friends of Israel, but we need to understand what is happening. It's a red-hot situation and a most difficult moment for diplomacy," Tajani added.

Violence between Israeli settler militias and Palestinians in the West Bank has surged since Hamas' multi-front attack on 7 October that killed 1,400 people and triggered the unrelenting bombardment of Gaza in which Palestinian health officials say over 8,000 people have died.