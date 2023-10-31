Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:58 Bruce Springsteen torna in Italia, ecco le date del tour 2024

09:50 Superbonus, domande in scadenza oggi: cosa c'è da sapere

09:20 Israele, ambasciatore con stella di Davide all'Onu: "Hamas come nazisti"

09:10 Pensioni, affitti, fisco, Superbonus: tutte le novità della Manovra 2024

09:01 Hamas accusa Italia: "E' partner di Israele nell'aggressione"

08:44 Meteo da Milano a Roma, da domani 10 giorni di pioggia: allerta per 'venerdì nero'

08:21 Prescrizione, commissione Giustizia Camera approva testo nella notte

07:44 Maltempo, nubifragio a Milano: esonda il Seveso. E nel bolognese due donne ferite

07:31 Israele, attacchi su tutta Gaza. Fonti palestinesi: "55 morti in raid notturni"

00:11 Maltempo, oggi allerta meteo rossa in Veneto: arancione in 6 regioni

00:09 Riforme, fumata bianca: premierato, stop senatori a vita, no ai ribaltoni

00:08 Israele, guerra lunga ad Hamas: no a cessate il fuoco, nodo ostaggi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

West Bank settlers must not fuel violence - Tajani

31 ottobre 2023 | 11.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Settlers in the occupied West Bank must also avoid an escalation of violence amid Israel's 25-day-old war against Islamist Palestinian group Hamas, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"We must avoid further escalation and violence on both sides. This applies to settlers in the West Bank - and to Palestinians," Tajani told La Stampa daily.

"The settlers need to be cautious. We are friends of Israel, but we need to understand what is happening. It's a red-hot situation and a most difficult moment for diplomacy," Tajani added.

Violence between Israeli settler militias and Palestinians in the West Bank has surged since Hamas' multi-front attack on 7 October that killed 1,400 people and triggered the unrelenting bombardment of Gaza in which Palestinian health officials say over 8,000 people have died.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
West Bank Israeli settlers Palestinians violence Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, 2 milioni di italiani senza medico di base
News to go
Brandizzo, spunta nuovo video: tecnico Rfi fece allontanare i colleghi
News to go
Tajani: "In Egitto aereo con 16 tonnellate aiuti italiani per Gaza"
News to go
Gioco on line, pronta la riforma
News to go
Al Quirinale cerimonia 'I Giorni della Ricerca' contro il cancro
News to go
Gaza, Onu: 33 camion con aiuti entrati nella Striscia
News to go
Diritto d’autore, Italia si conferma sesto mercato mondiale
News to go
Varese, contrabbando dalla Svizzera di orologi di lusso: un denunciato
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"
News to go
Iran, morta Armita Geravand: la 16enne aggredita perché senza velo
News to go
Israele, Netanyahu: "Guerra lunga, il bene vincerà"
News to go
Lampedusa, continuano gli sbarchi: 340 migranti arrivati nella notte


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza