WFP chief salutes Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza

The head of the UN World Food Programme has hailed a deal between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas for a four-day ceasefire in their 48-day-old war, urging the truce to be "upheld in full".

"Today’s agreement to a humanitarian pause in fighting in Gaza is an important and welcome first step," WFP's executive director Cindy McCain said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"As hunger threatens the lives of nearly every civilian in Gaza, this agreement must be upheld in full to allow food and other life-saving supplies to reach those who so desperately need it," McCain underlined.

WFP will be ready to scale up aid inside Gaza once safe access is granted, McCain said, warning there is an "ocean of need" in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"Our fleet of trucks are waiting at the Rafah crossing (with Egypt), loaded with food slated for families in shelters and homes across Gaza, and wheat flour for bakeries to resume operations", she stated.

McCain expressed hope that an accord to allow desperately needed fuel to enter the Gaza, allowing WFP trucks to carry in live-saving supplies and bakeries to bake bread again - an essential staple for hundreds of thousands of people there.

When the truce comes into effect within 48 hours, it "must be upheld in full by all parties," said McCain.

"Humanitarians must have safe, unimpeded access, and civilians must be able to receive assistance safely, wherever they are," she stated.

"While this agreement is an important first step, four days’ worth of aid will not make a meaningful difference in this ocean of need," she said.

The truce and "the steady flow of aid" must continue, "and at scale," McCain stressed.

"More than anything, what is needed is peace," McCain said.

"I call on leaders to use this pause as a pathway to de-escalation in an effort to end this horrific conflict," McCain concluded.