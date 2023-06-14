Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

WFP, Coca-Cola Foundation boost sustainability in Egypt

14 giugno 2023 | 15.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

alternate text

The UN World Food Programme and The Coca-Cola Foundation have signed an accord to help some 1,000 farmers and their families benefit from sustainable agriculture, renewable energy in Luxor, central Egypt, WFP said in a statement on Wednesday.

"WFP and The Coca-Cola Foundation's first-time collaboration pushes forward our organizations’ shared vision for a sustainable and green future," said Praveen Agrawal, WFP Representative and Country Director in Egypt.

"Through the use of 21st century technologies and advanced agriculture practices, we can empower communities to produce more with less, promoting critical building blocks of efficiency and sustainability towards achieving food security for all."

Under the accord, Coca-Cola is helping fund a two-year programme in which WFP will partner Egypt's agriculture ministry (MALR) to build a model farm using green energy and water-saving techniques to conserve limited land and natural resources in Luxor.

The model farm will give farmers with access to markets through enhanced value chains, and promote sustainable income through environmentally friendly agriculture, according to the WFP statement.

The programme focuses on maximizing the efficiency of water available for irrigation in line with Egypt's government policies to shift towards modern irrigation techniques, the statement said.

The Coca-Cola Foundation has long aspired to build collaboration across organizations and institutions to create a robust network of support and drive collective action, awarding more than US$1.5 billion in grants to support initiatives around the world, said its president, Saadia Madsbjerg.

"And as we join forces with WFP, we fulfil a mission to make a difference in global communities by investing in transformative ideas that address some of our most pressing global challenges,” Madsbjerg stated.

Most recently, The Coca-Cola Foundation has adjusted its focus to specifically address sustainable access to water, the circular economy and other issues impacting communities the foundation is assisting, she said.

"It’s crucial that we collectively pool efforts to develop and support under-resourced communities in staying current in an ever-evolving 21st century," Madsbjerg underlined.

The new initiative builds on WFP and MALR's existing rural development programme which has increased arable land through land consolidation and reduced water consumption by 60 percent, improving irrigation efficiency and cutting costs, the WFP statement noted.

The use of clean energy and water-saving techniques have significantly reduced the risks of waterborne diseases, protecting up to 60-70 percent of crop yield and enhancing farmers' profits, the statement added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
World Food Programme Coca Cola Foundation Egypt project Luxor
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza