WFP halts food distribution in northern Yemen

The UN World Food Programme has said it is pausing general distributions in areas of Yemen under the Sanaa-based authorities' control, to due a lack of funds and failure to agree on a smaller programme to match available resources to the neediest families.

"This difficult decision, made in consultation with donors, comes after nearly a year of negotiations, during which no agreement was reached to reduce the number of people served from 9.5 million to 6.5 million," Rome-based WFP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Food stocks in SAB-controlled areas have now almost completely run out, the statement warned. And even if an accord is reached immediately, it could take up to four months to resume food aid due to disruption of the humanitarian food supplies reaching Yemen, according to the statement.

As long as the UN has enough funds and authorities in northern Yemen are cooperating, WFP will continue its resilience and livelihoods, nutrition, and school feeding programmes to limit the impact of halting food distribution, the statement said.

In areas of Yemen under government control, general food distributions will continue with a heightened focus on the most vulnerable families, aligning with resource adjustments announced last August, said the statement.

"WFP’s top priority is the well-being of those affected, and the agency will continue to work towards a breakthrough in talks with the authorities," the statement underlined.

Similar prioritization is taking place in nearly half of WFP’s operations around the world "as the agency navigates the challenging financial landscape that the entire humanitarian sector is facing," it said.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have controlled parts of Yemen since the movement toppled the impoverished country's government in 2014, sparking an ongoing civil war.