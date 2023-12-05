Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:52 Sanremo, Vale Lp tra i Giovani finalisti: "Canto la provincia, il suo disagio e la voglia di riscatto"

16:51 Sanremo, tra i Giovani c'è Lor3n: "Se vinco piango e lo dedico ai miei genitori"

16:44 Spazio, avviso agli 'orbitanti': "Non c'è uno spazio B"

16:42 "Le mafie nell'era digitale", convegno a Palermo

16:36 Morgan, vittoria in tribunale: assolto da accusa di frode fiscale

16:26 Salario minimo, opposizioni preparano battaglia alla Camera

16:24 Greta Thunberg contro Israele: "Colpevole di crimini di guerra e genocidio"

16:13 Nucleare, Bonelli contro Oliver Stone

16:13 Agrigento, donna sfregiata al volto con l'acido dal marito dopo la denuncia

16:08 Premierato, Amato: "Altera equilibri, il Capo dello Stato perde potere di influenza"

16:03 Salute, esperto: "Defibrillatore innovativo poco invasivo evita complicanze sistema venoso"

15:47 Roma, 56enne travolto e ucciso sulle strisce: caccia al pirata in fuga

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

WFP halts food distribution in northern Yemen

05 dicembre 2023 | 15.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The UN World Food Programme has said it is pausing general distributions in areas of Yemen under the Sanaa-based authorities' control, to due a lack of funds and failure to agree on a smaller programme to match available resources to the neediest families. 

"This difficult decision, made in consultation with donors, comes after nearly a year of negotiations, during which no agreement was reached to reduce the number of people served from 9.5 million to 6.5 million," Rome-based WFP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Food stocks in SAB-controlled areas have now almost completely run out, the statement warned. And even if an accord is reached immediately, it could take up to four months  to resume food aid due to disruption of the humanitarian food supplies reaching Yemen, according to the statement.

As long as the UN has enough funds and authorities in northern Yemen are cooperating,  WFP will continue its resilience and livelihoods, nutrition, and school feeding programmes to limit the impact of halting food distribution, the statement said.

In areas of Yemen under government control, general food distributions will continue with a heightened focus on the most vulnerable families, aligning with resource adjustments announced last August, said the statement.

"WFP’s top priority is the well-being of those affected, and the agency will continue to work towards a breakthrough in talks with the authorities," the statement underlined.

Similar prioritization is taking place in nearly half of WFP’s operations around the world "as the agency navigates the challenging financial landscape that the entire humanitarian sector is facing," it said.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have controlled parts of Yemen since the movement toppled the impoverished country's government in 2014, sparking an ongoing civil war.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Word Food Programme Yemen food distribution pause
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, scatta l'allerta meteo: ecco dove
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, la sorella Elena: "Sarai sempre il mio angelo"
News to go
Medici e infermieri in sciopero oggi, a rischio interventi e visite
News to go
Violenza contro le donne, le app in aiuto
News to go
Ponte dell'Immacolata, previsioni meteo Italia
News to go
E' Udine la città dove si vive meglio in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Soldi per aiuti sono finiti"
News to go
Vannacci, aperta un'inchiesta per il suo libro
News to go
Agenzia Entrate ai contribuenti: "Occhio a truffa false e-mail"
News to go
Decreto flussi 2023, i numeri
News to go
Brignone si concede il bis e vince anche il secondo gigante
News to go
Operazione antiterrorismo, due arresti per diffusione contenuti jihadisti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza