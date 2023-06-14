WFP to cut aid to 2.5m Syrians, calls for $180m

The Rome-based UN World Food Programme said Tuesday that unless it receives least 180 million dollars from donors it must cut vital aid to 2.5 million people in Syria to avoid running out of food by October.

“Instead of scaling up or even keeping pace with increasing needs, we’re facing the bleak scenario of taking assistance away from people, right when they need it the most,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Syria, Kenn Crossley.

A total 5.5 million people reply on WFP for their basic food needs, but the agency said it currently has no alternative but to prioritise the three million who face hunger from week to week without food aid.

"Further reductions in ration size are impossible. Our only solution is to reduce the number of recipients. The people we serve have endured the ravages of conflict, fleeing their homes, losing family members and their livelihoods. Without our assistance, their hardships will only intensify,” added Crossley.

The WFP warning comes as the European Union gears up to host the seventh Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region on Wednesday, the statement said.

After 12 years of conflict, massive displacement, a global pandemic with the consequent economic crisis that pushed prices to record highs and most recently, devastating earthquakes, Syrians have been living in "a perpetual state of emergency", the WFP statement underlined.

Currently, an average monthly income covers only around one-quarter of a family’s food needs. Even those receiving regular food assistance from WFP were already struggling to cope, the statement noted.

Over the past couple of years, WFP took every measure possible to stretch available resources and maintain its assistance to the most vulnerable. This included the gradual reduction of the size of the monthly food ration to what now has become half the standard size.

Funding has not matched Syria's increased needs and the cost of delivering food assistance is at unprecedented levels because food and fuel prices have increased, said the statement

Even before the devastating February earthquakes that hit the north and west of Syria causing widespread destruction, loss of lives and homelessness, 12.1 million people across the country were in the grip of hunger, according to WFP.

Malnutrition rates in Syria are at an all-time high as well, with one in four pregnant and nursing mothers acutely malnourished, and one in four children stunted in some parts of the country, said WFP.

With limited income opportunities, WFP is deeply concerned that individuals who lose food aid will be further plunged into poverty and hunger, forcing them to rely increasingly on harmful 'coping mechanisms' such as child labour, early marriage or accumulating more debt.

Without adequate and timely food assistance, Syria's next generation and its entire future are at risk, WFP said.

“It's critical that we keep providing life-saving food assistance to help families get through each week and each month, while we work on interventions that help people rebuild their lives and get back on their feet,” said Crowley.

"Our partners have been instrumental in preventing such cuts before, particularly over the past two years. Now, we count on them to prevent irreversible harm to the Syrian people’s future. The time to act is now,” said Crossley.