White House, Quad leaders summit on September 21 in Wilmington

President Joe Biden will host a new summit of the Quad group leaders on September 21 in Wilmington, Delaware. The White House reported this, specifying in a note that the meeting will be attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

This is the first time, notes the White House, that Biden will host foreign leaders in Wilmington as president, "a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad leaders and the importance of the Quad to all our countries".

The September 21 summit "will focus on strengthening strategic alignment between the four countries, promoting our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering tangible benefits to partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas," the note concludes. Among these are health security, natural disaster response, maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, critical and emerging technologies, climate and clean energy, and cybersecurity".