World's top humanitarian officials warn against 'pausing' of funds to UN Palestinian aid agency

Fifteen of the world's top humanitarian officials have urged countries to reconsider their "perilous" suspension of funds to the UN's Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), warning the move will have "catastropic" results in Gaza and "far-reaching humanitarian consequences for Palestinians and across the Middle East.

"The allegations of involvement of several UNRWA staff in the heinous attacks on Israel on 7 October are horrifying. As the (UN) Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) has said, any UN employee involved in acts of terror will be held accountable," read a statement issued on Wednesday by Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) chiefs.

"However, we must not prevent an entire organization from delivering on its mandate to serve people in desperate need," the statement said.

"The harrowing events that have been snowballing in Gaza since 7 October have left hundreds of thousands of people homeless and on the brink of famine," said the statement.

"UNRWA, as the largest humanitarian organisation in Gaza, has been providing food, shelter and protection, even as its own staff members were being displaced and killed," the statement noted.

"Decisions by various (UN) member states to pause funds from UNRWA will have catastrophic consequences for the people of Gaza, the statement underlined.

"No other entity has the capacity to deliver the scale and breadth of assistance that 2.2 million people in Gaza urgently need," the statement said.

"We appeal for these decisions to be reconsidered," the statement urged.

"UNRWA has announced a full, independent review of the organization, and the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services has been activated, the statemnet continued.

"Withdrawing funds from UNRWA is perilous and would result in the collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, with far-reaching humanitarian and human rights consequences in the occupied Palestinian territory and across the region," the statement warned.

The world cannot abandon the people of Gaza, concluded the statement signed by:

Martin Griffiths, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Qu Dongyu, Director-General, UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

Jane Backhurst, Chair, ICVA (Christian Aid)

Jamie Munn, Executive Director, International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA)

Amy E. Pope, Director General, UN International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

Paula Gaviria Betancur, UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons

Achim Steiner, Administrator, UN Development Programme (UNDP)

Natalia Kanem, Executive Director, UN Population Fund (UNFPA)

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Michal Mlynar, Executive Director UN Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat)

Catherine Russell, Executive Director, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

Sima Bahous, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director, UN Women

Cindy McCain, Executive Director, UN World Food Programme (WFP)

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO)

IASC is the oldest and highest-level humanitarian coordination body which groups the heads of 19 organisations and consortiums from within and outside the United Nations.