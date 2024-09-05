Xi promises Africa $50 billion in 3 years and strengthens military aid

"Financial support" to African countries for 360 billion yuan, about 50 billion dollars, in three years, in addition to military aid. A mix of credit funds, assistance and private investments by Chinese companies. It is with this promise that Chinese leader Xi Jinping intends to "strengthen cooperation" with the Continent, with which China - he says - boasts "the best relationships ever". In his speech at the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC) underway in Beijing, 'Emperor' Xi spoke of "a new chapter", of "peace, prosperity and progress".

The Forum has been held every three years since 2000 and brings together the leaders of 50 countries in Beijing. "Looking ahead, I propose that bilateral relations with all African countries with which we have relations be elevated to the level of strategic relations," he said in the speech that lasted about ten minutes in front of the leaders of a region that is emerging as crucial to Chinese ambitions. The first and only Chinese military base abroad was 'born' in Djibouti in 2017.

He also pledged, CNN reports, another $280 million in aid to African countries, split between military and food aid. The commitment of $140 million in military assistance, the US network points out, is the largest ever allocated by the Asian giant to this sector in the context of FOCAC and the Chinese leader also spoke of training for 6,000 military personnel units and a thousand security forces. From the launch of a "partnership with Africa to implement the Global Security Initiative", the one revealed last year.

In his speech Xi did not address the debt challenges, but he did not limit himself to making promises to deepen cooperation between China and Africa in the fields of industry, agriculture, infrastructure, trade and investment. The Chinese leader has identified ten areas for cooperation, from trade to security to sustainable development.

There was no shortage of accusations for the West. "The process of Western modernization has brought great suffering to many developing countries," Xi accused, according to statements released by the official Xinhua news agency.