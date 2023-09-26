Xi sends condolences over Napolitano's passing

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to Italian President Sergio Mattarella over the death of former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano last week at the age of 98.

Xi paid tribute to Napolitano and expressed deep condolences over Napolitano's passing, extending sincere sympathies to his family, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

Napolitano (a former communist) had long been committed to the China-Italy friendship and stronger exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, and had made positive contributions to world peace and development, Xi said in the message, noting the respect Napolitano earned as a politician.

Xi stressed how highly he regards the development of China-Italy relations and stands ready to work with Mattarella to promote a healthy and stable development of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership so as to benefit the two countries and their people, according to the message.

Napolitano's lay funeral service took place on Tuesday at Italy's lower house of parliament in Rome