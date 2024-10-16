Cerca nel sito
 
Xi to the US, 'ready to be partners and friends'

16 ottobre 2024 | 18.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

China "is ready to work with the United States as partners and friends" because a successful partnership between the two countries is "an opportunity" for the two countries to promote development. These are the words of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who sent a message on the occasion of the annual gala dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations. In the text, reports the Chinese agency Xinhua, Xi stresses how relations between the two countries are "among the most important in the world bilaterally".

"China wants to be a partner and friend of the United States. This will be beneficial not only for the two countries, but for the whole world," he remarks, according to official media in the Asian giant, as the US presidential elections approach and 'contrasts' between the two countries range from the Taiwan dossier to trade disputes, from national security fears to tensions in the South China Sea.

The Chinese leader insists on the "principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation" in the belief that "the success of one is an opportunity for the other". And he also insists on visits and exchanges between China and the US, to "strengthen cooperation" and on the need to "work together to translate into reality the 'vision of San Francisco'", after last November's summit with US President Joe Biden.

