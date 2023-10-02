Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:38
Zelensky awards Tajani top honour

02 ottobre 2023 | 19.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (R)
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (R)

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has bestowed one of his country's top honours on Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani, the minister tweeted Monday during a visit to Kiev.

"I received from the President @ZelenskyyUa the title of Knight of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise," read the tweet.

"A great honour for me and for Italy's government. The strong friendship between our countries has been confirmed," the tweet underlined.

"Support for Ukraine and its reconstruction will be a priority of (Italy's 2024) G7 presidency," the tweet concluded.

Tag
Zelensky Tajani Ukraine Knight of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise
