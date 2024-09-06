Zelensky to Macron, 'we need consensus to hit airports from which attacks are launched'

Long conversation between Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron. The Ukrainian head of state himself gave the news in a post on X in which he explained that he had had "a long and substantial phone call with Emmanuel Macron. I congratulated him on the appointment of the new Prime Minister, Michel Barnier. The President of France expressed his condolences for the Russian attacks on Lviv, Poltava and other cities and communities. On the eve of the contact group meeting in the Ramstein format, we discussed further cooperation on defense, the preparation of a new military aid package from France and the possibility of joint production of certain types of weapons. I once again stressed that we urgently need permission from our partners to hit the airports from which the guided air bomb and missile carriers take off, so we are counting on the unity of the allies on this issue".

"I informed my colleague of Ukraine's primary needs, particularly with regard to air defense, electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles and artillery. We agreed - concludes Zelensky - on further contacts, the implementation of our bilateral security agreement and the joint Ukraine Security Compact mechanism".