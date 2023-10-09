Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:07
Israele, strage al rave party: la devastazione dell'attacco di Hamas - Video

09 ottobre 2023 | 17.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Le drammatiche conseguenze del massacro di civili da parte dei terroristi al Nova Music Festiva

Attacco di Hamas al rave party in Israele - (Afp)
Attacco di Hamas al rave party in Israele - (Afp)

Nelle immagini riprese da un drone, le drammatiche conseguenze del massacro di civili da parte dei terroristi di Hamas al Nova Music Festival, nel deserto del Negev, vicino al Kibbutz Re'im, in Israele, a meno di 6 km a est del confine di Gaza. I funzionari israeliani hanno stimato che da 250 a 300 civili, molti dei quali stranieri, sono stati uccisi e molti altri sono stati rapiti nell'attacco avvenuto sabato 7 ottobre 2023.

