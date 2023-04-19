Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 19 Aprile 2023
Interplex Successfully Achieves Highest Sustainability Benchmarks

19 aprile 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Interconnect manufacturer gets universally respected EcoVadis platinum accreditation for second year in a row, plus two awards at Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards 

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist in advanced design and manufacturing of customized connectors and high precision product solutions, Interplex has further underlined its position as a sustainability leader, by once again receiving platinum accreditation from rating agency EcoVadis.

Requiring thorough analysis of every aspect of businesses' operations, EcoVadis sustainability accreditation is recognized throughout all industry sectors. By attaining the platinum grade, Interplex is in the top 1% of the +100,000 companies assessed annually. Consequently, customers procuring Interplex products can have complete confidence in the company's ethical and environmental credentials. Alongside its premium level EcoVadis accreditation, Interplex has also been honored at the the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards. Being shortlisted in three different categories, the company received the gold award for Best Sustainability Report by a Private Company, plus the bronze award in the Best Climate Reporting category.

Interplex has implemented a wide variety of sustainability initiatives in recent years. These relate to reducing carbon footprint, improving energy efficiency, greater reliance on renewable-generated electricity, minimizing waste, better chemical management, and water conservation. Ensuring staff health/wellbeing, improving workplace diversity, providing community support, plus promotion of sustainability throughout its supply chain are also key priorities. Interplex continues to make major ongoing investment in sustainability, with dedicated teams located at each of its sites globally.

"There have been major changes in the landscape, with sustainability now having significant influence on customers' purchasing decisions. Detailed sustainability auditing must therefore be conducted by manufacturers," explains Interplex Chief Executive Officer, Alex Perrotta. "We have put huge effort into placing Interplex at the forefront of sustainability, and gaining EcoVadis's uppermost level accreditation makes us a role model for other companies to aspire to."

"Sustainability is central to our ongoing business strategy," adds Interplex Chief Sustainability Officer Nantha Kumar Chandran. "We recognize that our actions have ecological and societal impacts and strive to curb the negative effects while maximizing positive outcomes. By attaining a highly coveted EcoVadis platinum rating, we are far ahead of the competition. It means our customer base around the world knows that we are a brand that they can trust."

Press Contacts:

Interplex

Selvan Wilhelm+33 6 74 71 80 47Selvan.Wilhelm@fr.interplex.com  

Agency Contact:

Publitek US

Erin McMahon+1 630.962.7535erin.mcmahon@publitek.com             

Publitek Germany

Carsten Otte+49 (0)4181 968098-80carsten.otte@publitek.com     

About Interplex

Interplex, a world leader in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and high precision mechanical products solutions, is a go-to-source to solve complex design challenges for the e-mobility, medical and information & communications technology (ICT) markets. We create value by helping our customers reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and achieve this by leveraging our unique multidisciplinary skill set from both electro-mechanical and mechanical disciplines. Headquartered in Singapore, Interplex has more than 11,000 employees across 20 sites and 13 countries and 6 main R&D Centers where all its activities are conducted in a socially responsible way, with minimal impact on the environment.  Learn more at www.interplex.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057515/ecovadis_platinum.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/interplex-successfully-achieves-highest-sustainability-benchmarks-301801100.html

