Intersolar 2023: Global leading HJT manufacturer confirms its commitment to provide green energy solutions in Europe

At the industry fair, Huasun presented its latest technology and high performing products to potential distributors and project clients

The participation at Intersolar and the relationships consolidated at the event pave the way for future collaborations for Huasun in Europe

MUNICH, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy, ("Huasun"), the largest HJT manufacturer in the world, successfully concludes its participation at Intersolar Europe where the company had the chance to meet potential and current distributors and clients in the region, helping to reinforce its commitment in the region, begin strategic collaborations and ultimately expand its presence in Europe.

In an effort to actively expand its distribution network of HJT modules in Europe, at Intersolar Huasun promoted its latest state-of-the-art products in HJT technology guaranteeing high power and high conversion efficiency and designed to serve different scale projects and environments, including:

Specifically, the Himalaya V-Ocean Module was the object of two product certification ceremonies at Intersolar, demonstrating that the photovoltaic module has passed the weather resistance testing in marine environment certified by TÜV SÜD and Bureau Veritas respectively.

Huasun is the first company to simultaneously integrate R&D and industrialization of HJT. To date, Huasun has delivered over 1.8 GW HJT products to over 30 countries around the globe and by 2025, the company plans to achieve 40GW through HJT solar products. Investing and consolidating collaborations in Europe is a priority for Huasun which will help meet its objectives.

To this end, at Intersolar Huasun met with numerous potential distributors and clients discussing about the next strategic cooperation on increasing the market share of HJT products to enable more individuals to benefit from clean electricity generated by HJT modules.

Additionally, at Intersolar Huasun gave presentations to further explain the potential of HJT technology, the innovation behind it, the market applications, and future perspectives. as leader of a new photovoltaic era, Dan Zhou, CEO of Huasun, participated in the signing ceremony of the 500MW HJT Module MOU with InnoVent's Technical Manager Marc Piquer Coll marking the two parties will capitalize on their unique strengths in specialized fields and collaborate to deliver more reliable and sustainable clean energy solutions to end users worldwide especially in Africa.

"I am very satisfied with our participation this year at Intersolar Europe. Being present at one of the most important industry events in the European region where we are concentrating much of our efforts has been a great opportunity for Huasun. The three-day intensive event has allowed us to meet with many important players in our industry which will allow us to grow our network and continue building our capacity", said Dan Zhou, CEO of Huasun.

About Huasun Energy

Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Huasun") was founded in July 2020 in Xuancheng, China. Huasun is an innovative technological enterprise specializing in the development and production of ultra-high efficiency N-type silicon-based heterojunction (HJT) solar wafers, cells and module technology as well as large-scale manufacturing. As the industrial pioneer of HJT, Huasun has delivered nearly 1.5GW HJT products to over 30 countries around the globe and ranks as the largest HJT manufacturer in the world, owning 5.1GW capacity of high-efficient HJT solar products. Huasun counts on an R&D team of more than 200 seasoned professionals to advance the research and development of high-efficient HJT technology, manufacture HJT products and provide clean energy solutions. Huasun strives to continuously improve the efficiency of solar cells and modules to achieve low-cost mass production of HJT products.

For more information, please visit www.huasunsolar.com.

About Heterojunction Technology (HJT)

HJT is an emerging and advanced method of solar cell design and fabrication. Unlike conventional solar cells, HJT uses different materials for the top and bottom layers allowing for better solar energy capture and thus more efficient energy generation. HJT solar panels are made up of thin layers of amorphous silicon and crystalline silicon. The amorphous silicon layers are used to create the solar cells, while the crystalline silicon layers act as the conducting layers. This unique construction allows HJT solar panels to achieve higher efficiency compared to conventional solar panels.

More specifically, HJT is an N-type bifacial solar cell technology. By leveraging N-type monocrystalline silicon as a substratum and depositing silicon-based thin films with different characteristics and transparent conductive films on the front and rear surfaces respectively. HJT has excellent photo-absorption and passivation effects, as well as outstanding efficiency and performance. HJT technology improves the conversion rate and power output to the highest level and represents the new generation of solar cell platform technology.

