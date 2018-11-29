Stallone dice addio a Rocky

(Fotogramma)

Sylvester Stallone dice addio al personaggio che ha fatto la sua fortuna, Rocky Balboa: a qualche giorno dall'uscita in Usa del film 'Creed II' l'attore ha scritto nella didascalia di un suo video su Instagram che è "stato un privilegio creare e interpretare questo personaggio" ma "anche se mi si spezza il cuore purtroppo tutte le cose divengono... e si concludono". Nel video, apparentemente girato sul set di 'Creed II', Stallone dice fra l'altro che "questo è probabilmente il mio ultimo rodeo".

Il personaggio creato da Stallone è apparso in sei film dedicati a Rocky, l'ultimo dei quali del 2006, per poi riapparire nel 2015 in 'Creed', dove diventa l'allenatore del personaggio principale Adonis Johnson, interpretato da Michael B Jordan.