Stallone dice addio a Rocky
(Fotogramma)
Pubblicato il: 29/11/2018 08:14
Sylvester Stallone dice addio al personaggio che ha fatto la sua fortuna, Rocky Balboa: a qualche giorno dall'uscita in Usa del film 'Creed II' l'attore ha scritto nella didascalia di un suo video su Instagram che è "stato un privilegio creare e interpretare questo personaggio" ma "anche se mi si spezza il cuore purtroppo tutte le cose divengono... e si concludono". Nel video, apparentemente girato sul set di 'Creed II', Stallone dice fra l'altro che "questo è probabilmente il mio ultimo rodeo".
Il personaggio creato da Stallone è apparso in sei film dedicati a Rocky, l'ultimo dei quali del 2006, per poi riapparire nel 2015 in 'Creed', dove diventa l'allenatore del personaggio principale Adonis Johnson, interpretato da Michael B Jordan.
I am reposting this because there was a technical difficulty. I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide World for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years. It's been my Ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, Sadly all things must pass... and end. I love you Kind and generous people , and The most wonderful thing of all , is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you ....