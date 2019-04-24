Britney rompe il silenzio

(Fotogramma/Ipa)

Britney Spears ha deciso di rompere il silenzio e di intervenire per arginare le notizie circolate nelle ultime settimane sulle sue mail hackerate, sulle minacce di morte ricevute dalla sua famiglia e dal suo staff, legate alle preoccupazioni per la sua salute e la sua sicurezza, che hanno agitato non poco i fan della cantante, dopo la notizia di un suo nuovo periodo di cure in una clinica.

Britney ha postato su Instagram un breve video in cui rassicura sulle sue condizioni, parla di un periodo di forte stress e ansia e promette di tornare presto, accompagnato da un lungo post in cui bolla come voci "pazze" quelle circolate sulla sua salute e sul fatto che fosse stata ricoverata in un centro di igiene mentale "contro la sua volontà". sottolineando che proprio queste voci hanno provocato addirittura minacce di morte contro la sua famiglia e il suo team.

Nella dichiarazione, la cantante ha anche accusato il suo ex-manager Sam Lutfi di aver preso il suo posto in alcuni scambi di e-mail dal suo account e di aver "falsificato" delle comunicazioni. "Le cose che vengono dette sono fuori controllo!!! Wow!!! Ci sono voci, minacce di morte alla mia famiglia e alla mia squadra, e vengono dette così tante cose pazze. Sto cercando di prendermi un momento per me - ha spiegato - ma tutto ciò che sta accadendo sta rendendo tutto più difficile. Non credete a tutto ciò che leggete e ascoltate", ha sottolineato.